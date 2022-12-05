Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of FACT opened at $10.02 on Monday. Freedom Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

