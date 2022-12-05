FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $72.81 million and $1.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

