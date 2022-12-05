Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.71 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

