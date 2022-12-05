Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $611.76 million and approximately $393,195.73 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

