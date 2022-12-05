Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GAINZ opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

