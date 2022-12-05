Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $42.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

