Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,304 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Halliburton worth $97,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.