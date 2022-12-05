Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

HMDPF opened at 16.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 14.08 and its 200-day moving average is 12.93. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

Featured Articles

