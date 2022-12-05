HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. HealthEquity has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.23-$1.32 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $249,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

