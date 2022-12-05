HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. HealthEquity has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HQY opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

