Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $151.80 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00024005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.80 million and $538,599.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15529584 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $561,422.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

