HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.05 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.16 or 0.06142813 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00507343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.61 or 0.30591602 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.