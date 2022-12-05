Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

