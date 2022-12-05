International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.0 %

INSW opened at $43.56 on Monday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $7,595,617. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

