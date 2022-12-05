Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

