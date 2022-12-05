J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J.Jill stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
