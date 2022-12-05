J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
