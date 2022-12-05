J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About J.Jill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.