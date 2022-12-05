Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J opened at $125.09 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

