Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.93 and a 200-day moving average of $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

