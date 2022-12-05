Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 247,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 114,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

