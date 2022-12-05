Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,448 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,056,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

