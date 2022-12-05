Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

