Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

