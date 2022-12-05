Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

F5 stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.54. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

