Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

