Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,725,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

