Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,240,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

