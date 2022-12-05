Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

