Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.