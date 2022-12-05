Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $347.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

