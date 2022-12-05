Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Flex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Flex by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,481,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 543,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $82,769,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,498 shares of company stock worth $5,231,575. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $21.76 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

