Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

