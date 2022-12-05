Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

TFC stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

