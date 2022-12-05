Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

