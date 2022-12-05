Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $252.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

