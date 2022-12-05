Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.7 %

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

JLL stock opened at $166.79 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.86.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.