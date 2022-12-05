Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3334 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Jumbo Stock Performance
JUMSY stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Jumbo has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.
About Jumbo
