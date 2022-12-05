Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3334 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

JUMSY stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Jumbo has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

