Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $146.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

