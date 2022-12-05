Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 23,898 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

