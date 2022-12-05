Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.31 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

