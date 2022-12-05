Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 981 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

GIS stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

