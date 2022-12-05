Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 344 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $858.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

