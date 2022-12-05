Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 657 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 841.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

