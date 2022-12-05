Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

