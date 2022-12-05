Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

