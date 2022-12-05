Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $223.88 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45.

