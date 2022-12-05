Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

