Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

