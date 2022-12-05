Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:SO opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

