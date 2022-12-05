Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $231.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $301.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

